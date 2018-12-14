GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Jacqueline Brown is thanking the community for rallying around her as she prepares to lay her four children to rest.
The children were killed on December 7 when troopers said the van they were riding in ran off the side of East Mountain Creek Church Road.
The crash claimed the lives of four-year old, Arnez Yaron Jamison, six-year-old Robbiana Evans and eight-year-old Jamire Halley. Two days later, two-year-old Ar'mani Jamison died at Greenville Memorial Hospital in the pediatric ICU.
Friends and family held a candlelight vigil Friday night in Travelers Rest, coming together with Brown to reflect on the young lives lost.
“Out of the 8 years I’ve been a mother, every second of it, my kids made it worthwhile,” Brown said at the vigil.
The mother said her children made her strong, even they faced hardships together. Now, she’s clinging to strength to keep her going.
“No matter what we faced, I was never alone,” Brown said. “Now that they’re gone, I’m still not alone, and I’m going to be even stronger, to make them proud.”
Brown said she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from her co-workers, her children’s school, her neighbors, and even strangers, who she said became her backbone in her time of need.
“I’m just so grateful, knowing I have someone walking with me, instead of away from me.”
The funeral service for the children will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at noon at Mountain Creek Baptist Church located at 255 West Mountain Creek Church Road in Greenville.
Viewing of the children will begin at the church at 10:30 a.m. and go until the service begins at noon.
