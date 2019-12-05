Grinch Patrol hits the street in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) From neighborhood to neighborhood, there are calls for crime.
“We ride around the neighborhoods- different areas of the counties," Lt. Kenneth Sibley said.
He rides around in his cruiser and looks for them.
“We here at the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, we do what we call Grinch Patrol," Sibley said.
The Grinch Patrol's goal is to give homeowners some tips, so they won't become victims of crime.
“We look for open garage doors, unsecured property, suspicious people, suspicious vehicles," Sibley said.
If and when investigators see things, they check it out.
“It allows us to be proactive," Sibley said.
Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller says, it works.
“Generally we see a reduction during this time period when typically everybody sees an uptick," Sibley said.
Mueller says because more officers are on the street, it also increases response times.
“Instead of the normal six officers out on patrol, we’ll increase that up to 12 or 13 officers depending on the manpower," Mueller said.
He says homeowners should always make their homes look occupied.
“Put up “Beware of dog” signs, signs that say “This property is under video surveillance,” have neighbors regularly check on your house," Mueller said.
It's a gift from the Grinch Patrol, to make sure those in the Cherokee County community will still have some under their trees.
