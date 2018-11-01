Greenville, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- Greenville and Charlotte residents can now rejoice because same day grocery delivery is becoming more mainstream. Shipt a leading company providing this service, is expanding with Lowes Foods, starting November 1st.
Shipt additionally delivers via Target, Bi-Lo, Publix, and now Lowes Foods, and soon to be Harris Teeter. North and South Carolina markets across the following will be able to get their home goods and essentials delivered right to their home, Charlotte, The Triad, The Triangle, Wilmington, Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville.
Shipt offers members the ability to browse, search, shop the in-store products. Members of the delivery service can note their preferences, choose their one hour delivery window, and pay for their order, all within the comfort of their home.
The service takes care of selecting, bagging and delivering the items. The annual membership grants access to free, unlimited delivery on orders of more than $35.
(0) comments
