CHARLESTOn, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the Charleston Water System are warning people to avoid flushing “flushable wipes” after having to send scuba divers down more than 80 feet into raw sewage to clear a huge mass of wipes clogging the water system.
CWS said packaging often claims the wipes are flushable, but the wipes don’t actually disintegrate.
CWS said the “wipes clogged a series of large pumps at (their) Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant” last week.
The divers went down in complete darkness and had to use only their hands to find the obstruction.
The divers had to make more than two trips to haul up the load.
They also removed a baseball bat, a big piece of metal, and other items that are not flushable.
CWS said people should “only flush #1, #2, and toilet paper.”
