GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greer neighbor says part of her yard has collapsed due to heavy rains in the Upstate.

Her home sits on Howe Road, and she tells us it's near a drain pipe. A section of her yard collapsed near the pipe and just off of the roadway.

We took photos and video of the scene. She estimates the part that collapsed measured about 40 feet by 20 feet.

