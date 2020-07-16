GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A group that calls itself PRESS (Parents for the Return of Extracurriculars, School and Sports) said members will hold a rally Thursday at the Greenville County School District Central Office.
PRESS said is members are parents who would like to see their children back in the classroom, on the playground and on the field.
According to a news release, “PRESS understands the risks involved with the current virus but also believes parents have the right to make decisions based upon their children's overall well-being including their emotional, mental, and social health.”
PRESS said the rally will kick off at 3 p.m. and feature student speakers from various schools across the county.
PRESS said any students, parents, teachers and community members are invited to attend the rally on Camperdown Way.
MORE NEWS - State veterinarian says a dog in SC has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 humans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.