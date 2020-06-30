MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) A group gathered at Mauldin City Hall Tuesday afternoon with a message.
“We deserve a better Mauldin,” the group chanted.
They want Mauldin City Councilman Dale Black to resign over what they call racially insensitive Facebook posts.
“Councilman Black, though apologetic has not resigned his position at the city council of Mauldin,” Pastor Thomas Simmons said.
He’s the pastor at Reedy Fork Baptist Church and is with Concerned Citizens of Mauldin, which is the group demanding Black’s resignation.
“How long shall we continue to be demoralized and demeaned?” Simmons asked.
Derrick Quarles with the Black Live Matter organization- Greenville chapter, says the group wants to send a clear message.
“We do not want him to continue his service on council here in Mauldin,” Quarles said.
The group planned a rally in front of Mauldin City Hall and those who pastor or live in Mauldin say they’re hurt.
“Words can inspire or words can destroy,” Pastor Curtis Johnson said.
He’s the pastor at Valley Brook Outreach Baptist Church and lives in Mauldin.
“In the midst of such a racially sensitive time in this country, words from elected officials especially matter,” Johnson said.
Some in the group met with Black, who apologized. They say they respect the apology, but there should be consequences and they want to hear from the mayor and other council members.
“We believe that you see Mauldin as better than this. But your silence implies consent,” Teresa Mattison said.
She lives in Mauldin.
“I don’t understand why we would have standards that we would expect from teachers or other people and you don’t think that we should have those same standards from our elected officials?” Mattison asked.
Therefore, the group wants action now. Pastor James Nesbitt with Beulah Christian Fellowship says they don’t want to wait on voters to make a decision.
“He showed no sensitivity to the citizens of Mauldin. So, why wait? Why allow him to stay in and do further damage?” Nesbitt said.
