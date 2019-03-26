Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, activists delivered hundreds of flip flops to Senator Lindsey Graham's office in Columbia to dramatize what they called Senator Graham's dramatic about-face on making the Mueller Report public.
The group, made up of Law Works SC, Indivisible Midlands and MoveOn.org along with others, says that the Mueller Report summary released by Attorney General Bill Barr is a sanitized report and is upset that Senator Graham has said that it exonerates President Trump.
According to the group, more than 1,200 activists have signed a petition demanding Senator Graham take action and stop blocking the vote on resolutions to make the report public.
Activists brought hundreds of flip flops, each labeled with the name of a constituent who has signed the petition, calling on Senator Graham to release the Mueller report.
The group, using the flip flops, spelled out "Release the Mueller Report" in front of his office before delivering the petition.
Graham on Monday said he supported Attorney General William Barr's decision not to release the full report.
"As far as I'm concerned, Mr. Mueller's report gave the attorney general both sides of the equation," Graham told reporters in Washington on Mondat. "He decided, not Mr. Barr, to give that decision over to the attorney general. You can ask him. From my point of view, I think what Mr. Barr and Mr. Rosenstein did was very appropriate. Somebody has to decide, and the attorney general is not conflicted. He was not part of the campaign."
However, President Trump later said if the full report was released it "wouldn't bother (him) at all."
After those remarks, Graham agreed with the president, promising to "unpack the other side of the story" of the Russia investigation.
Graham spent the weekend with President Trump in Florida and said the Senate Judiciary Committee, which he chairs, will investigate the actions of the Justice Department in the Russia investigation, including the FBI's use of the Steele dossier.
