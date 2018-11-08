GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Protesters gathered in Downtown Greenville at One City Plaza Thursday even to voice concerns that President Trump asked former attorney general Jeff Sessions to resign as a means to halt the Mueller investigation, according to event organizers.
The event was part of a national demonstration from MoveOn.org.
Organizers said groups gathered across the country at 5 p.m. to hold similar rallies.
Click here to read more from MoveOn.org about the rallies.
