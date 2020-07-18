DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) – A group called Rebels 4 Change held a rally along SC 290 in Duncan on Saturday to call for the James F. Byrnes High School to be renamed.
The rally took place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. along the sidewalk in front of the school. Organizers askd demonstrators to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
The peaceful rally comes on the heels of an online petition that garnered more than 1,300 signatures. The petition claims the school’s namesake, a former South Carolina lawmaker and governor, was a segregationist.
Spartanburg District 5 released the following statement on the petition on June 24:
The Spartanburg District Five Board of Trustees is aware of the current petition circulating to change the name of James F. Byrnes High School. I, along with District leaders, met with the organizers of the petition this week, and sincerely listened to their concerns. As we expressed to them, Spartanburg District Five firmly stands against racism, and believes that our motto of “Every Child, Every Day” means we must celebrate and support students of all colors and backgrounds.
However, change does not happen overnight, and this issue is one that must be researched. Ultimately, it might be in the hands of our General Assembly, and South Carolina’s “Heritage Act”, which legislates buildings named after historical figures.
Julie McMakin
Chair, District Five Board of Trustees
i will bet that he passed gas too .
All you people wanting names changed......quit being such sensitive pansies. If you are gonna change every white name and take down every white statue it's only fair to change all the Martin Luther King Blvds and anything honoring anyone black. You people have one thing right we have a racist problem in this country and the white people aren't the haters. Yall just a bunch of thin skinned get my feelings hurt too easy people. You can change the names remove the flags and statues but guess what dummies slavery still happened. There's been slavery since biblical times . Whites weren't the only slave owners free blacks owned black slaves as well........ so Yall gone change the names honoring all the black ppl from history too? Newsflash ppl theres not one race that is more evil or racist than the other . We are all evil and racist .Bunch of brainwashed puppets staring into the eyes of the beast. Led around by your noses to appease the masses all followers not one leader amongst you.
