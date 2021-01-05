NORWAY, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff's office in South Carolina says a group of people who went to an abandoned home after hearing it was "haunted" discovered a badly decomposing body in a deep freezer.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says the group of eight adults were out riding four-wheelers on Sunday when they decided to explore the property in Norway.
The agency says the group spotted the freezer on the back porch, and an 18-year-old man opened it to find what he thought was a body. Deputies determined the remains were human.
An identity and cause of death haven't been given pending an autopsy.
Officials say the property owner is cooperating.
