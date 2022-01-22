COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group of state senators are getting ready to hear from the public on a bill that would ban all abortions in South Carolina if the U.S. Supreme Court allows it. The proposal would define that life begins at fertilization and any doctor who performs an abortion after that point could face similar charges to murder. The bill says birth control and other contraception methods would not be outlawed and abortions could be performed if a mother’s life is in danger or an egg was fertilized outside the womb. The Senate Medical Affairs subcommittee meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.
