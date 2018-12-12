PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Indivisible Clemson Area members said they will be picketing Wednesday outside US Sen. Lindsay Graham’s Pendleton office.
The protesters plan to deliver a handwritten letter to Graham’s office, asking that the US Senator spend Christmas at a facility where immigrant children are housed or visit with the asylum seekers in the migrant caravan gathering at the US – Mexico border.
According to a news release, Indivisible Clemson states the migrant caravan is also called the Viacrucis del Migrante, meaning the Migrant’s Way of the Cross, a reference to the crucifixion.
“The purpose of the Viacrucis del Migrante is to emphasize how the persecuted seek asylum and safety,” the press release stated.”This is a strong message during this time of year as we think of how we want a safe environment for our own families and loved ones. We will gather to share the message with Senator Graham of welcoming the stranger into our safe zones during this holiday season.”
The demonstration is set for noon at Graham’s office, located at 124 Exchange Street, Suite A, in Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.