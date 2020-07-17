DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) – A group called Rebels 4 Change said they will hold a rally along SC 290 in Duncan on Saturday to call for the James F. Byrnes High School to be renamed.
The rally is set for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. along the sidewalk in front of the school. Organizers are asking demonstrators to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
The peaceful rally comes on the heels of an online petition that garnered more than 1,300 signatures. The petition claims the school’s namesake, a former South Carolina lawmaker and governor, was a segregationist.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Spartanburg School District Five for their thoughts on the protest.
