COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – A protest group called Drive to Thrive SC said they are planning a mobile protest in Columbia on Friday against Gov. McMaster’s executive orders to shut down non-essential businesses in the state during the coronavirus pandemic.
The motor vehicle convoy will gather at the Horseshoe on the campus of the University of South Carolina from noon to 1 p.m.
The group is hoping 50,000 cars will fill the streets of Columbia, burn their headlights, and display their favorite team’s game day colors.
Each car is also asked to honk its horn for one minute at 12:30 p.m. as an “audible display of solidarity.”
On the way home, the organizers are asking protesters to stop at a local restaurant to purchase a “to-go” order.
