BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – A group of parents said a peaceful protest is planned for Monday evening calling for the removal of Dr. Julia Barnes from the Anderson County District Two School Board.
The protest stems from quotes attributed to Barnes in a Capital News Service article dated from August 2018 about calls for the Confederate Monument to be removed from downtown Anderson.
Kenneth Childs, an attorney representing Barnes, released this statement on her behalf:
"I've been practicing law in South Carolina since 1975, and I specialize in representing school districts and have my entire career. Accordingly I have known and dealt with hundreds of school board members. Dr. Barnes is among the best. She is intelligent, well educated, knowledgeable, dedicated and is performing a valuable public service. This comment she made 2 years ago about southern slavery is protected by the first amendment. It would be supported, at least, by some historians."
According to Anderson County School District 2’s website, Barnes serves as an elected member on the District Two Board of Trustees for Area 3. The website said Barnes teaches in the education programs for Nova Southeastern University and has served as a student teacher supervisor-evaluator for Converse College.
A spokesperson for Converse College said Barnes is no longer working as a contract employee for the college.
Below is the statement from Holly Duncan:
Dr. Barnes has been a "contract" employee in the past as a supervisor for Converse student teachers who have requested placement(s) in the Belton Honea Path area of Anderson County. In spring 2020 she was the supervisor for one (1) student teacher due to the distance from Spartanburg to Belton Honea Path. She is not a current employee of Converse. We do not have a student teacher who has requested placement in the Anderson area this year so Dr. Barnes will not be employed by Converse in fall 20 or spring 21.
