GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Survivors of abuse at the hands of Catholic priests braved the winter weather Thursday in Greenville to protest the words of the lead pastor at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Protesters said they were upset that Father Jay Scott Newman said the alleged abuse victim of Charleston Diocese Bishop Robert Guglielmoni was trying to seize an easy payday.
Newman wrote in an open letter, “One must wonder why an accusation would be made against him now. And the answer is simple: money.”
Victim Stephanie McIntyre who was abused by a priest as a teenager in Buffalo, NY wants Newman to apologize.
“It's obvious or it should be obvious what he's done and I invite him to come forward and do the right thing and retract that statement,” McIntyre said.
The Diocese in Charleston did not comment on Father Newman’s words, but did offer this statement when FOX Carolina reached out to them Thursday:
“We extend compassion and prayers to those who suffered sexual abuse by a bishop, priest or any member of church personnel. We condemn all abuse and are committed to protecting the faithful and our children.”
McIntyre, who lives in Greer, organized the protest via her group, Recovering Survivors.
