GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Organizers hosted a protest Saturday outside of U.S. senator Lindsey Graham's offices in Greenville, calling for a change in leadership.
Lee Turner is a Democratic organizer who helped plan the protest outside of Graham's offices. He says the Republican senator is no longer listening to citizens' concerns, but instead focused on earning favor with president Donald Trump. Much of Turner's criticism came after Graham lauded the president for ordering an airstrike that killed Irani general Qassem Soleimani.
"He is so enamored with having that power, that he has forgotten who he represents in South Carolina," Turner told us. "I don't think he listens to reasoning anymore. It's all about what he can do to support Donald Trump."
While the rally was organized days following the airstrike, protesters also railed against the senator for his approach to the president's impending impeachment trial. Last month, two articles for impeachment passed in the Democratically-controlled U.S. House of Representatives, but the articles have yet to be sent to a Republican-majority Senate. Graham has thus far indicated he would vote against removing Pres. Trump from office, even saying he would work with White House legal counsel.
"We have real reasons that we are concerned about, and it has nothing to with being mad about the 2016 election. It has nothing to do with hating Donald Trump," Turner said. "I just want to be represented and Lindsey Graham is no longer representing the people of South Carolina."
In a statement to FOX Carolina regarding the protest, Graham's office had this to say:
Senator Graham has repeatedly made it clear that the House impeachment process was a sham. The Constitution never envisioned the House being able to impeach the president, dictate the terms of the trial in the Senate, and hold the Articles of Impeachment back to be released at a time of their choosing. It creates a constitutional extortion mechanism that is dangerous for the country. Finally, Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats are having Buyer's Remorse, which is why they won’t send the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate. They know the foundation of their impeachment case is shaky.
Turner remains unconvinced, saying Graham isn't giving his constituents the truth.
"I want truth to be the new normal," he said. "Truth has escaped to God-knows-where. I demand the truth and people want the truth. The truth underscores the facts, and the facts give us the solutions."
