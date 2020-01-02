PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Southern Greenville County Community Watch announced they will hold a Sheriff's Candidates Debate on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The debate will be held at the Cowboy Church, located at 9530 Augusta Rd.
SGCCW said GOP candidates Darius Hall, Hobart Lewis, Tommy Smith, Robert Whatley, and Sean Zukowsky have agreed to participate. The group said Democratic candidate Paul Guy was also invited but did not respond.
“I plan to ask 25 questions, with a single candidate answering a single question before moving on to the next,” organizer Durant Ashmore said in a news release. “The candidates will be given 60 seconds to answer. After a round of 5 questions, each candidate will then be given a 60 second response to any point raised by any candidate which they are in disagreement”
Ashmore said his questions will focus on “the most important aspects of the role of the sheriff in Greenville County,” including topics such as law enforcement practices, finances, recruitment, allocation of resources and morale.
FOX Carolina will be at the debate and provide live coverage online and on social media.
The Republican Primary for the special sheriff's race will be next Tuesday.
