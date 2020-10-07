STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — Local religious leaders and a grassroots group have held a prayer event on Stone Mountain, gathering in the shadow of a Confederate flag they want removed among other changes at the park boasting a massive carving of Confederate leaders.
Tuesday's gathering included impassioned prayer and pleas for change at the park, which is popular with hikers and sightseers and features the mountainside carving to Southern secessionists Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.
Around the park, quotes from Confederate soldiers and leaders adorn benches, statues and plaques on the ground.
Members of the Stone Mountain Action Coalition want those reminders removed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.