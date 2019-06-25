GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A group will offer free hugs in downtown Greenville on Friday.
Happy Healing said their members will be on Main Street near the Hyatt at 6:30 p.m. Friday offering hugs as part of the FREE HUGS project, which was started by Ken E. Nwadike, Jr., and to celebrate Pride Month.
The group will make its way down to Falls Park, offering free Mom hugs, Dad hugs, Healing Hugs, Fairy Godmother Hugs and more to the community.
“It's a random act of kindness that our community can benefit from,” said Jennifer Kensler-Lehman, founder of Happy Healing.
MORE NEWS - Trump taps Melania Trump's spokeswoman as next White House press secretary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.