Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Volunteers from Long Branch Baptist Church in Greenville, arrived early to prepare 3,000 meals to give to those in need in the community.
The distributed food comes as part of the Greenville County Cares Act Grant, and the connect for good initiative.
The goal of initiative is to give money to local restaurants for their food and labor costs then donate the food to those who need it most in our community.
Food from the giveaway was donated from Table 301, Publix and Miracle Hill.
