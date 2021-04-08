CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Multiple groups have announced plans to protest outside Clemson University's Madren Conference Center Thursday evening as conservative TV personality Tomi Lahren speaks.
Lahren will speak at Turning Point USA's Back the Blue event at 7 p.m.
The Original Black Panthers, New Black Panthers, and BLM said their groups will be outside the Madren building to protest Lahren's speech.
