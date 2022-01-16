GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport announced that flights today may be impacted by the ongoing winter storm.
Officials said on Facebook said the airport is open today, but flights may be impacted.
According to officials, customers can contact the information center or the airline they are flying with to ask any questions they have about their flights.
Customers can also visit the airport's website to see the status of their flight.
