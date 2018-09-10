GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport said construction crews will break ground Monday on new cargo facilities.
The $30 million project will include a 110,000-square-foot warehouse and a 13-acre cargo ramp.
The new ramp will be able to service three Boeing 747-800 cargo jets simultaneously.
