GSP Airport - generic - file

Greenville-Spartanburg Airport (File: FOX Carolina)

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport said construction crews will break ground Monday on new cargo facilities.

The $30 million project will include a 110,000-square-foot warehouse and a 13-acre cargo ramp.

The new ramp will be able to  service three Boeing 747-800 cargo jets simultaneously.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.