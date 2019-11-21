GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- It's getting busier and busier at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.
The number of passengers that come through its doors has increased every year for the past five years. Today the airport celebrated serving more than 2.3 million passengers so far this year, which tops last year's numbers.
The passengers on American Airlines Flight 5563 from Philadelphia pushed the airport past last year's total and marked the 50 millionth passenger served since the airport opened in 1962.
Passengers on the flight from Philadelphia were greeted with cheers and handed $100 gift certificates to American Airlines.
GSP president and CEO Dave Edwards said he attributes the airport's growth to it increase in non-stop flights.
"When you look at the number of new non stop destinations and flights that we've added, in particular over the last three years but really also since 2009, it's been significant and it's to destinations in the Upstate that our travelers really want to go to," he said.
Now crews here have to prepare for the busiest travel week of the year. Airport spokesperson Tiffany Cherry said they are expecting 60,000 passengers during Thanksgiving week, which is 20% more than usual.
