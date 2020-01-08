GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officials at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport said the Clemson Tigers football team will fly out from the airport on Friday afternoon ahead of their national championship game in New Orleans.
The Tigers will depart at 3:20 p.m.
The university said the team will leave the stadium at 1:15 p.m.
The Tigers will face Louisiana State in the national championship on Jan. 13 at 8 p.m.
