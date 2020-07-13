GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) Travelers at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport can now purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) without interrupting their journey.
The airport announced they've installed two new Clean&Save Travels vending machines that offer face masks, hand sanitizers, gloves and a selection of health and travel products.
“At GSP, we are always looking for new ways to exceed our customers’ expectations. PPE vending machines are a perfect complement to our airport-wide efforts to combat the spread of the Coronavirus,” said GSP’s President and CEO Dave Edwards.
Installing the vending machines follows a series of safety measures GSP has taken as part of their Prepare for Take Off initiative. The following are already in place at the airport:
- Plexiglass shields in high traffic areas have been installed
- They've encouraged the use of face masks by airport workers and passengers
- Hundreds of social distancing reminders are placed around the airport
- Hand sanitizing stations have been added
- An expansion of the airport’s enhanced cleaning procedures
“Prepango is a leader in specialty vending concepts for airports. We imagine and execute exciting, automated concepts that we feel enhance the travel experience including machines to dispense cupcakes, cosmetics, LEGO, electronics and pharmacy items. So, Clean&Safe Travels PPE Vending was a natural fit for us”, said Marcos Modiano, CEO of Prepango, LLC.
The vending machines are located in high traffic areas of Concourse A and Concourse B.
