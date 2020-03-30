GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – An airport spokesman said Greenville-Spartanburg Airport is seeing a “dramatic decline” in passengers amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to several cost-cutting measures at the airport in Greer.
“These changes include suspending work on certain capital projects, limiting purchases to only essential items, canceling non-essential contracts, instituting a hiring freeze, consolidating parking activities into a single facility (Parking Garage B) rather than operating eight separate lots, shutting down water features, and instituting other energy saving measures.,” said Tom Tyra, GSP’s Director of Communications and Air Service Development, in an email.
Tyra said GSP’s passenger traffic is down 90 percent compared to pre-COVID-19 levels.
Due to the slowdown in passenger traffic, Tyra said parking at the airport has been consolidated.
“By moving all parking activities to our closest covered parking area, we can continue to maintain a high level of service for the traveling public during these challenging times. In addition, this measure has allowed the District to cease shuttle bus operations to comply with federal government social distancing recommendations, as the health and welfare of our passengers and employees is our top priority. Once all closed lots are vacated, the lighting in the lots will be turned-off providing additional cost savings for the District,” Tyra stated.
To help ease the financial burden for customers, Tyra said the airport has lowered the daily rate for Parking Garage B from $15 per day to $10 per day. He said the parking may be higher than what passengers are used to in other lots on the campus, but the airport must balance customer service with operational and financial items.
“It is our hope that the threat of COVID-19 passes quickly and that we will again see passenger and parking activity levels that warrant re-opening all of the parking, restaurants, shops and other passenger services that have been temporarily consolidated or closed as a part of this crisis,” Tyra concluded.
