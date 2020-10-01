Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - To prepare for increased travel this holiday season, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is reopening their Economy Parking Lot B starting today.
Officials at GSP say although the parking lot has reopened, construction will limit parking to about 500 spaces. Parking is available in the lot for seven dollars a day.
Additional parking capacity will be available in Garage B, offering a covered option close to the terminal. Parking here is available for $15 per day.
Previously, all parking at the airport was consolidated into Garage B due to the decrease in air travel related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Airport officials say Garage A, Economy Lot A, and Valet parking lots will reopen as passenger traffic continues to recover.
More news: Greenville County Schools works to return more elementary students to in-person learning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.