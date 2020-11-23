Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, a new fire station will open at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. Officials with GSP will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new facility on November 23, at 11 a.m.
The new station, an Airport Rescue and Firefighting station, will be located on GSP drive in Greer. Officials tell us the sole function of the new ARFF will be to exclusively serve GSP airport.
The 24,000 square foot facility will house GSP's fire department and serve as the center of emergency command operations for the entire airport.
The facility, which cost $9 million, is three times the size of the current station and offers larger vehicle bays, more storage, offices and training rooms.
We're told the station will be manned 24 hours a day by a team of 25 certified ARFF staff working in three shifts.
