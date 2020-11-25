GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -- For many Thanksgiving travelers, today will be the first time they've set foot in an airport since the start of the pandemic in March. At GSP International Airport, passengers will notice several changes.
Spokesperson Tom Tyra said the Thanksgiving crowd is expected to be 60% of what it usually is. While Wednesday and Sunday will bring in more travelers than they've seen over recent months, it's still far below average.
Nationwide, air travel is expected to drop 48%, according to AAA.
GSP staff members have placed hundreds of signs throughout the airport reminding travelers to social distance and wear a mask. The CDC lists those as two of the most effective ways to protect against COVID-19 in a transportation hub.
Security looks different, too. The TSA has rolled out new touch free technology ahead of the holiday travel rush. Instead of handing your ID to a TSA agent, you can now scan it yourself.
The TSA has also made a change to their 3-1-1 rule that requires any liquids to be containers 3 ounces or smaller. They are temporarily allowing passengers to bring up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer on board a plane.
