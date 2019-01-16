GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport announced that it will be putting on a food drive to benefit its federal employees beginning Thursday.
GSP is partnering with Harvest Hope Food Bank in an effort to help out federal employees working on its campus who are affected by the partial government shutdown.
“Throughout the partial government shutdown, federal employees have worked tirelessly to keep operations at GSP running smoothly,” said Dave Edwards, GSP’s president and CEO.
Passengers wishing to donate can drop off items at GSP's customer service desk which is located near baggage claim in the terminal lobby. Other community members can donate curbside at valet parking.
Donations are to be accepted Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. until the end of the shutdown.
Items collected will be donated to Harvest Hope Food Bank. They will be setting up a weekly mobile pantry at GSP for the employees.
“The food drive is one small way we can show our appreciation for their hard work and dedication," Edwards said.
Accepted items include non-perishable food, household supplies, paper products, diapers and baby wipes. Monetary donations will not be accepted.
