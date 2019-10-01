Charlotte, NC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, 31-year-old Robson Gustavo Morales-Santos was sentenced to 96 months in prison on child pornography charges the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of NC said.
According to the DA's office, Morales-Santos, who is a resident of Guatemala and is residing in the United States illegally, was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release and was ordered to register as a sex offender.
Prosecutors say law enforcement received a tip that Morales-Santos was uploading child pornography to a cloud application. A search of his phone and cloud account revealed he possessed more than 600 videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, some as young as infants.
The DA's office says he pleaded guilty on April 29, 2019 to receiving child pornography.
In making today’s announcement U.S. Attorney Murray thanked the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and the FBI for their investigation of this case.
More news: 2019 School Report Cards released for South Carolina schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.