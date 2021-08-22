CANTON, NC (FOX Carolina)- A disaster relief charity organization from Huntsville, Alabama, is setting up a mobile kitchen to help feed Haywood County residents this week.
Gulf Coast Disaster Relief officials say that they plan to serve over 3,000 meals over the next 30 hours. They say they will serve breakfast and lunch on Monday, August 23, and Tuesday, August 24. All of the meals will be free to the public, according to officials.
The mobile kitchen will be at BearWaters Brewing Company (Margeaux Boles, margeaux@bearwatersbrewing.com). The brewing company is at 101 Park Street, Canton, NC 28716.
“While our teams prepare and deliver meals, the meal is not really our mission,” notes Tammy Larson, Executive Director of Gulf Coast Disaster Relief. “The meal allows our volunteers to establish a connection within the communities which in turn allows us to better assess individual circumstances and how we can in turn facilitate recoveries on a more specific level. We work with partner non-profits that assist in disaster recovery for everything from immediate medical needs to demolition to rebuilding.”
Gulf Coast Disaster Relief is working with Disaster Assistance Church of Christ to provide these meals. Officials say that Disaster Assistance Church of Christ is working locally with Central Haywood Church of Christ.
Employees from Pratt Whitney and Walbridge Southeast are also helping with disaster relief.
“It’s ironic this particular response came about at this time,” states Steven Larson, COO of GCDR and Senior Facilities Manager for Pratt Whitney. “With my position at the new Pratt Whitney location in Asheville, I am already living part-time in the area so my wife and I feel it is important to offer what we can to the Haywood County communities. In just a few months, we will be permanent residents of the greater Asheville area.”
Anyone that wants to support these efforts can call 601-580-2740 or email gcdisasterrelief@gmail.com for more information.
