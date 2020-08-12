TIGERVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Yet another conference has made the tough decision to postpone sports through the end of 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.
The Gulf South Conference announced Wednesday that competition in basketball, football, soccer and volleyball will be postponed until at least January 1, 2021.
The conference says three factors helped them make the decision:
- Health and safety of student-athletes and campus communities
- Mandated participation protocols from the NCAA Board of Governors, most notably the requirements related to Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition
- NCAA Division II Fall Championships cancellation
Cross Country and Golf will be permitted during the fall semester, since these are labeled as low and medium contact risk sports by the NCAA.
All practice, strength and conditioning, team meetings, and other countable athletic related activities will be subject to NCAA rules, NCAA health and safety requirements, and institutional discretion.
For football, soccer and volleyball, the conference says they'll evaluate options for spring competition so the student-athletes will get meaningful competition. However, a spring season might not feature the use of traditional formats for regular season play or tournaments.
As far as basketball is concerned, the conference says they'll be utilizing the next several weeks to outline a calendar for a basketball schedule and tournament.
Right now, there's no change to spring sports.
North Greenville University is an affiliate member of the Gulf South Conference.
