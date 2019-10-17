GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney police say a middle school student is on the way to the state Department of Juvenile Justice after bringing a loaded handgun to school Thursday.
Chief Chris Skinner tells FOX Carolina the male student at Gaffney Middle School brought the gun to campus and told other students he had it. One of those students then reported it to school officials, and police found the .380 caliber gun in his coat pocket.
Skinner says a lockdown was not ordered at the school.
Cherokee County School District says parents have received an Alert Now message notifying them of what happened. Officials commended the student for coming forward and praised school administrators and police who acted swiftly. The district also notes a threat wasn't issued by the offending student, who will also face discipline per district policy.
Charges are still pending for the student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.