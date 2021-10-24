GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- 82 children and teenagers turned out on Friday to sign a pledge against against gun usage at an event held by Put Down the Guns Now Young People, according to a release.
The organization's found, Jack Logan, says that 42 gun locks were also given out during the event.
The event was held at a McDonald's along Augusta Road, and children who took part were given a free meal, Logan says.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office and Greenville Police Department also participated, according to the organization.
MORE NEWS: Students take pledge against gun violence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.