MURPHY, NC (FOX Carolina) – A Cherokee County, NC gun store said a new billboard taking aim at socialism has been met with a mixed bag of complaints, threats, and support.
The billboard was erected last Friday. It shows U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib along with a message that “The 4 Horsemen Cometh.” The last word is scratched out and replaced by the words “are idiots.”
Cherokee Guns said their shop paid for the billboard.
Butch, a worker at the store who preferred not to give out his last name, said the store has since been flooded with calls from people who claim the billboard racist and others who are saying hateful things about the store and its workers.
“That’s not what this is about though,” Butch said.
“We’re putting facing the face of socialism out there so the American people can get a good look at it,” Butch added.
Butch said the gun shop’s billboard is not intended to pick on the congresswomen because of their gender or skin color.
“This whole thing is a stance against socialism,” Butch said. “Nothing else.”
The gun shop's Facebook page has also been flooded with messages and comments about the billboard, but not all have been negative.
The gun shop announced on Facebook that the billboard artwork would also be available on bumper stickers for any “fellow Infidels for Trump” while supplies last.
FROM THE AP: Gun shop buys '4 Horsemen' billboard insulting congresswomen
