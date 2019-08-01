MURPHY, NC (FOX Carolina) - A controversial billboard taking aim at four Democratic congresswomen says he's being silenced because the company behind the billboard is planning on taking it down.
According to ABC affiliate WTVC-TV, Allison Outdoor Advertising announced that they would remove the sign that depicts Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley as the "Four Horsemen" of the apocalypse and calling them idiots.
The owner of Cherokee Guns, who ordered the billboard, said it was only up for a few days and achieved its goal. In a handwritten statement to WTVC, "Doc" said:
"The billboard has been driving business into our store. This was the main goal, as what any billboard is for! We give no apologies as we believe in our message (as many others do). The bottom line - this country will never be a Socialist country. I think President Trump will agree!"
WTVC says Allison Outdoor Advertising responded to a question about the decision, saying "We're not in the business of upsetting people, and it's a shame it has come to this."
However, Doc tells WTVC he may sue the company in order to stand for his beliefs.
He also told the station business spiked, and reporters with WTVC noticed plenty of customers inside.
