SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- At least one person is dead and three others are hurt after a shooting near Cleveland Park in Spartanburg on Thursday afternoon.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said on Thursday afternoon, their office responded to a home along Amelia Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, 49-year-old Perry James McIntyre, an employee of Charter Spectrum, and 45-year-old Shannon Earl Smith, the suspect.
The coroner's office said McIntyre was working in the area at the time of the incident when he was shot and sadly passed away at the scene. Smith was taken transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds and passed away in the operating room.
A Charter Spectrum spokesperson said, "We are devastated by the loss of our co-worker, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."
Officials also said a Spartanburg County deputy and two Spartanburg Water employees were injured in the shooting, but all three are expected to be okay.
Spartanburg Water Communications Manager Jennifer Candler said that nine employees total were working in the area of North Cleveland Street, repairing a sewer line.
Candler says according to the employees, a man approached one of their crews and asked them what they were doing. When the crew proceeded to tell him, he produced a gun and opened fire, says Candler. She goes on to say there was no warning and no provocation.
The suspect fled the scene to a home on Amelia Street, according to officials.
Spartanburg Sheriff Chuck Wright said deputies arrived on the scene and exchanged gunfire with the suspect. He adds that one deputy was shot in the arm during this exchange but is expected to be okay
Major Art Littlejohn from the Spartanburg Police department pulled the deputy into the car to rush him to the hospital, according to Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis.
Wright said the "situation at the house is over" after a stand-off with the suspect. The scene was secured just before a 5:30 p.m. press conference, so Wright could not provide updates regarding the situation.
Wright said that right now there is no information on the suspect. He adds that they do not know what started the situation.
The Spartanburg County Coroner confirmed his office was called to the scene of the investigation. It was unclear who had been killed in this incident until Charter Spectrum released a statement saying one of their employees was shot and killed in this incident.
“Anybody that can pray, start doing that right now," said Sheriff Wright.
Officials announced at the press conference that the Greenville County Sheriff's Office will handle the investigation of the situation. Lewis said at the press conference that the investigation is just beginning.
SLED Chief Mark Keel arrived at the staging area for the investigation via helicopter on Thursday afternoon.
Spartanburg County Council member David Britt said in a statement, "My thoughts and prayers are with the two injured Spartanburg Water System employees and the Sheriff’s Deputy, as well as their families. I applaud the rapid response of all the law enforcement teams and pray that they are safe in handling this situation."
