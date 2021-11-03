Shooting in Williamston
Police respond to a scene at a restaurant in Williamston after a gunshot victim was found (FOX CAROLINA/Nov. 3, 2021).
WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police are responding to a scene in Williamston after a gunshot victim was found at Clock-In restaurant, according to the Williamston Police.
According to police, the person has been taken to Greenville Memorial hospital.
