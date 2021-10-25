BEREA, SC (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after one person was found shot in Berea early Monday morning, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they responded to a call for a shooting along West Parker Road at 2:47 a.m. A man with at least gunshot was found in the parking lot upon arrival and later taken to the hospital.
The victim's condition is unknown at this time.
The sheriff's office said this investigation is in its early stages.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
