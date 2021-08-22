SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office confirmed that a man died after being shot near James H. Young St. on Saturday evening.
The victim was identified by the coroner as 29-year-old Damion Quintel Henderson of Spartanburg.
The coroner says that Henderson died at the hospital.
A forensic exam is scheduled for Monday, according to a release.
Officers with the Spartanburg Police Department say they are investigating.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
