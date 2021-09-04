SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg police say they responded along E Wood St. Friday evening after a man reported being shot.
According to police, the man claimed he was shot while walking near Stewart Park by someone in passing car. The man says that he was shot in the foot, according to a report from SPD.
Police confirmed that they found shell casings near Norris St.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
