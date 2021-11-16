Guy Fieri opens a new restaurant at Cherokee Casino in North Carolina

CHEROKEE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort announced that Guy Fieri's Cherokee Kitchen + Bar is now open.
Officials said the new 200-seat restaurant is located on the first floor of the Cherokee tower and serves signature items from chef Guy Fieri.
You can learn more about the restaurant and what it offers at Guy Fieri's Cherokee Kitchen + Bar
