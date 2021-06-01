Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
GVL county council votes to pull funding from Hispanic Alliance art exhibit
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Council members have voted to pull funds from the Hispanic Alliance for what some are calling a controversial art exhibit in an 8 - 4 vote on Tuesday night.
This is a story we've been following since the beginning. The Hispanic Alliance brought the Wings of the City exhibit to Greenville in April. Six statues, by Mexican sculptor Jorge Marin, are in Falls Park and three are at the Peace Center.
Last month some resident went before the county council saying the art, which is of mostly unclothed men, was not family friendly.
The city responded saying the statues will be on display through October, as they originally planned.
But the complaints have swayed some in the county.
The Tax Accommodations Committee originally recommended the Hispanic Alliance receive $7,500 for to help fund the exhibit. That money would come from the hotel tax revenue fund.
However, the county's Finance Committee overruled saying the Alliance should not receive any funding.
“They don’t represent me or many other Hispanics here in Greenville," Jessica Saravia, who started a petition to removed the statues, told county council in May. We’ve spoken with Hispanic churches and people of those churches were shocked that these statues were put up."
We walked through downtown talking with people about the artwork and did not encounter anyone who opposed the art or its funding.
"I like the art," said Richard DeBondt. "I like that the community is making an effort to place art in public spaces."
Dan Ward said he thinks the Alliance should get the money and said he stands by them.
"I think they did a fantastic job and not everybody's going to like all art. Believe me, I'm sure I don't like half the stuff she does."
Saravia's online petition has more than 1,600 signatures.
