GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- It's a day 14 years in the making for Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County. Crews are breaking ground at Heritage Hills, a 29-home subdivision of affordable housing they're building in Nicholtown.
"Being able to create affordable housing in this historic community is a dream," said vice president of initiatives Gail Peay.
The 3-acre site, near Allendale Lane and Webster Road, is just part of the bigger capital campaign. The other half is over in Simpsonville at Woodside Park.
Construction started there in December and they've already handed over the keys to the first house.
"When you see that American dream passed forward, it strengthens your belief in our country and why we're so great here," said former volunteer now Habitat for Humanity board member Richard Hagins. "It's just a very proud moment."
Hagins lead the fundraising efforts, collecting nearly $2 million in donations. That money goes to the infrastructure in the two subdivisions.
Hagins said he'd like to get all the way to the $2 million goal. Right now they're about $20,000 short.
"Having that little bit of extra money of that $2 million also gives us some flexibility to buy more land," he said.
The average mortgage payment for a Habitat home is $550 dollars, which is less than half of the statewide average.
"We're serving individuals that are making less than 25 or $30,000 a year," Peay said. "These are individuals that want a home just like I want a home and these are individuals that work hard to achieve that in our program."
Before a person can become a homeowner they must complete at least 200 hours of volunteer work and class time. CEO Monroe Free said they already have a family for each of the 42 homes.
Peay said the numbers show the need is critical for affordable housing.
"Not only in Nicholtown, but throughout Greenville county," she said.
