GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - City of Simpsonville officials and Habitat Greenville celebrated the construction of the first of 13 homes at the new Woodside Park Community.
Habitat Greenville is building homes in response to the need for more affordable homeownership options in the community.
The organization is building ten homes, while Greenville County Redevelopment is building three.
The new home owner has completed 25 hours of homeownership education classes as well as 200 hours of "sweat equity," building her home and the homes of others.
“This is a great example of people coming together who have real differences you know? There’s seventeen different church groups that helped build this house. They don’t agree on theology or they don’t agree in religious practice necessarily, but what they do agree on is that people need help in our community," said Monroe Free, president CEO for Habitat for Humanity Greenville County.
