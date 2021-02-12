Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office Community Action Team arrested a suspect with a history of trafficking methamphetamine.
The sheriff's office says deputies responded to a home on Beaver Pond Court in Easley in reference to suspicious activity. When deputies arrived, they discovered Ryan Christopher Ballard in the driveway of the home. Deputies say he was found to be in possession of various narcotics and weapons.
During the arrest, deputies say they seized the following from Ballard: a large quantity of methamphetamine, a large quantity of marijuana and THC wax, a quantity of various controlled substances (pills), a large quantity of cash, and 6 firearms.
Ballard was arrested and charged with the following:
- Trafficking Methamphetamine - >28g < 100g – 3rd offense
- Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana – 1st offense
- Possession of Controlled Substance – 2nd or subsequent offense (2 counts)
- Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime
In November of 2019, Ballard was one of 54 defendants indicted in Operation Prison Empire. Officials said the operation was part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking overseen and managed by current and former South Carolina prison inmates using contraband cell phones. In that case, Ballard was facing multiple counts of trafficking methamphetamine.
